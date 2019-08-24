You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Arun Jaitley passes away: Helming finance and defence portfolios, BJP stalwart acted as chief troubleshooter in Modi govt

India FP Staff Aug 24, 2019 14:15:30 IST

  • Jaitley, 66, was admitted to the hospital earlier in August after he complained of restlessness

  • The senior BJP leader first became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000

  • Later he went on to serve as the the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

Jaitley, 66, was admitted to the hospital earlier in August after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.

Arun Jaitley passes away: Helming finance and defence portfolios, BJP stalwart acted as chief troubleshooter in Modi govt

File image of Arun Jaitley. PTI

The senior BJP leader first became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. Later, he went on to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha from June 2009.

He was appointed the finance minister in the first term of the Narendra Modi government in 2014 and he went on to helm several key ministeries as and when the prime minister called for his services. He, however, opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.

In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

After Jaitley underwent renal transplant on 14 May, 2018, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had to take over the portfolio of the finance ministry. The former finance minister, who had stopped attending office since early April 2018, was back in the finance ministry on 23 August, 2018.

A lawyer by profession, Jaitley had been an important part of Modi's cabinet during his first tenure as prime minister. He held the Finance and Defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter for the government.

During his tenure as finance minister, Jaitley led the enactment of a bankruptcy code and a national goods and services tax law that had languished for almost 20 years.

The implementation of the GST resulted in job losses for thousands of workers in small businesses, adding to his mixed record on economic management.

Follow the latest news updates here

During his tenure as finance minister, Jaitley led the enactment of a bankruptcy code and a national goods and services tax law that had languished for almost 20 years.

The implementation of the GST resulted in job losses for thousands of workers in small businesses, adding to his mixed record on economic management.

Jaitley’s demise comes days after the nation lost ex-foreign minister Sushma Swaraj and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2019 14:15:30 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores