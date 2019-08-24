Arun Jaitley passes away; latest news updates: Ex-FM's body to be kept at his Kailash Colony home till 10 am tomorrow; last rites at Nigambodh Ghat

Arun Jaitley passes away; latest news updates: Arun Jaitley's body will be taken to his Kailash Colony residence on Saturday. BJP working president JP Nadda said that Jaitley's body will be moved to BJP headquarters on Sunday at 10 am. From there it will be taken for cremation to Nigambodh Ghat, located on the banks of the Yamuna river in New Delhi.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu who was to leave from Chennai for Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, has cut short his visit and is returning to Delhi following the demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who was receiving treatment by a multidisciplinary team of doctors at All India since the past few days, passed away around noon on Saturday.
Jaitley, 66, was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences on 9 August after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. Hospital sources had on Tuesday said that he was on life support and a multidisciplinary team of doctors was monitoring his condition.
Several prominent leaders, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Jitendra Singh and Ram Vilas Paswan, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress's Abhishek Singhvi and Jyotiraditya Scindia and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat BJP leader Uma Bharti visited the hospital to enquire about his health.
On Monday, BJP veteran LK Advani, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Delhi LG Anil Baijal and BJP lawmaker Maneka Gandhi also visited the hospital to know about Jaitley's health.
Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.
Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election, presumably because of his ill-health. In May this year, Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment. He had undergone a renal transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS with Railways Minister Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time.
Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April last year, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018. In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.
Arun Jaitley to be cremated tomorrow at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat
Jaitley's death personal loss for Modi; ex-FM had stood by PM during controversy over his degree
No words to describe the sense of grief: Shaktikanta Das
Jaitley had long innings as public figure, Parliamentarian and Minister: Sonia Gandhi
Venkaiah Naidu cuts short his visit to Andhra Pradesh following demise of former finance minister
Great loss for India: Shashi Tharoor on Arun Jaitley's demise
Jaitley will be remembered for positioning Indian economy at forefront
Narendra Modi condoles Arun Jaitley's death
Former Union minister Arun Jaitley died at 12.07 pm today
Arun Jaitley passes away at 66
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who was receiving treatment by a multidisciplinary team of doctors at All India since the past few days, passed away around noon on Saturday.
Arun Jaitley to be cremated tomorrow at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat
Jaitley's death personal loss for Modi; ex-FM had stood by PM during controversy over his degree
Jaitley, a 'Chanakya and scholar minister'
A consensus builder, he was regarded by some as Narendra Modi's original 'Chanakya', his chief trouble-shooter since 2002 when the Gujarat riots hung over the then chief minister like a dark cloud.
Not just Modi, he reportedly was also instrumental in bailing out Amit Shah during the time he was externed from Gujarat. Shah was often sighted in those days at Jaitley's Kailash Colony office and the two would share meals several times a week.
PTI
No words to describe the sense of grief: Shaktikanta Das
Piyush Goyal describes Jaitley's death as irreparable loss for all
Lauding Jaitley as an "outstanding statesman and administrator", Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that the senior BJP leader had devoted his life to public service and nation’s growth.
Jaitley had long innings as public figure, Parliamentarian and Minister: Sonia Gandhi
Venkaiah Naidu cuts short his visit to Andhra Pradesh following demise of former finance minister
Jaitley will be remembered for putting economy back on track, says Rajnath Singh
Great loss for India: Shashi Tharoor on Arun Jaitley's demise
Jaitley will be remembered for positioning Indian economy at forefront
Jaitley's death a personal loss for me: Amit Shah
" I am deeply pained by the demise of Shri Arun Jaitley ji. It is like a personal loss for me. I have not only lost a senior party leader but also an important family member who will forever be a guiding light for me," Shah told ANI
Narendra Modi condoles Arun Jaitley's death
Former Union minister Arun Jaitley died at 12.07 pm today
Amit Shah cuts short Hyderabad visit following news of former FM's demise
Home Minister Amit Shah, who was on a visit to Hyderabad, has cut short his official visit and is returning back to Delhi after he got the news of former finance minister's demise, ANI reported.
Arun Jaitley passes away at 66
