Article 370 revoked: United Nations urges India, Pakistan to exercise restraint amid massive security build-up in Kashmir

New York: The United Nations on Monday urged both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, saying it was concerned about the rising tensions between the two neighbours after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir that granted special status to the state.

"We are following with concern the tense situation in the region...We urge all parties to exercise restraint," Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters.

"Over the past few days, the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) has observed and reported an increase in military activity along the Line of Control (LoC). We are very concerned about the rise of tensions," he said.

On Monday, the BJP-led central government scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, along with Article 35 (A) in the Rajya Sabha that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of the country from buying property there.

The government also passed a separate bill in the Upper House proposing to divide the border state into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Rattled by India's decisions, Pakistan said it will exercise "all possible options" to counter the steps.

Ahead of the landmark announcement, Kashmir has been on the edge in the wake of a massive security build-up and the state government issued an advisory to Amarnath pilgrims and tourists urging them to curtail their visit.