Kashmir News LIVE Updates: Congress divided on scrapping of Article 370 as chief whip in Rajya Sabha resigns, says party's stand suicidal

Kashmir News Latest Updates: In another setback for the Congress, its Rajya Sabha MP and chief whip Bhubaneshwar Kalita resigned from the membership of the House on Monday opposing the party's stand on the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaih Naidu announced in the House that he has accepted Kalita's resignation.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved a resolution in the Lok Sabha for bringing a bill to reorganise the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh amid a walkout by opposition parties.

Moving the resolution following the President's order abrogating Article 370, Shah sought the permission of the House to bring the bill. He assured the opposition members that he would move the bill and the resolution for consideration of the House on Tuesday and was only seeking the permission of the House for the same now.

"I will move the bill for consideration and passage tomorrow. The opposition can have detailed discussion on the same. I am ready to give the reply," he told the House, amid protests by opposition members and thumping of desks by treasury benches. Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the Home Minister Amit Shah came in the House, "broke the country and ran away".

"The government has made the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir a prison house,"Chowdhury alleged. "This is not a bill," he added. Asaduddin Owaisi(AIMIM) said members have right to speak on the resolution but the Chair was not allowing it. "What is the use of the rule book when you are favouring the ruling party," Owaisi asked. T R Baalu (DMK) said the Speaker should not be party to flounder the rule.

Baalu, however, later said he regretted his remarks. Saugata Roy(TMC) said it has not been the practice in Lok Sabha to put resolution ahead of the bill. "We wanted division but the Speaker did not allow us. What has been done is wrong," Roy pointed out. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh countered the opposition and said the Home Minister had brought the bill in the house according to the rules.

Hasnain Masoodi(NC) alleged that more than 2 crore people of Jammu and Kashmir are living in fear. Some members of Congress were also seen tearing the papers and throwing these towards the Chair. Members from opposition parties, including Congress, Trinamool Congress and DMK, walked out of proceedings as their demand to speak on the resolution was denied.

"That the President of India has referred the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 to this House under the proviso to Article 3 of the Constitution of India for its views as this House is vested with the powers of the State Legislature of Jammu and Kashmir, as per proclamation of the President of India dated 19th December, 2018. This House resolves to express the view to accept the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019," read the resolution.