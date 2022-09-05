The well-orchestrated and thought-out plan was simple: to create a communal chasm between Sikhs and Hindus. The ploy is one of the better known in ISI’s quiver

New Delhi: Indian cricket team bowler Arshdeep Singh became the latest victim of the sinister nexus between Pakistani fifth generation warfare machinery, their Indian associates aligned with Pakistani cause and a section of the Indian media in the aftermath of India’s loss against Pakistan in a T20 Asia Cup match that concluded on Sunday.

A window of opportunity opened up for the Pakistani fifth generation warfare to muddy the waters when during the match Arshdeep dropped a simple-looking catch at a crucial juncture of an evenly poised contest by then.

While it stoked strong reactions from Indian fans, at around 11:05 pm Pakistani 5th generation warfare machinery jumped in the fray and a campaign commenced in no time to label Arshdeep as Khalistani.

The players’s Wikipedia page entry was changed to reflect a Khalistan association.

Taking strong note of the matter, Ministry of Information Technology on Monday summoned Wikipedia executives in India to explain the origins of the alteration of Wikipedia account of Arshdeep Singh.

The employment and use of such non-kinetic military actions by Pakistani ISPR evoke no surprises and several such events have taken place in past three years.

The modus operandi used in Arshdeep case reminded of the Mohd Shami episode in October 2021.

1) Indian cricket player Arshdeep dropped a catch in the 2nd match of India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022. And, now accounts from Pakistan are running Khalistan propaganda & calling Arshdeep a Khalistani. Here is the thread! pic.twitter.com/pOyaBPLyJW — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) September 4, 2022

A forensic analysis of events leading to the Arshdeep episode, found out that as soon as Arshdeep dropped the catch at around 11:05 pm, first tweet came from @7cking__Mad who tweeted “Arshdeep my khalistani brother.”

Soon, a deluge of tweets calling Arshdeep Khalistani started, but the first tweet that received traction was from @HasnainYounas25 who tweeted “It’s time to declare arshdeep KHALISTANI”

Before this tweet, one Pakistani handle – @naseemakram100 asked “Arshdeep khalistani ka trend chalani hain ya nhi??”

While all Pakistani handles were droning on with their propaganda, one prominent Indian handle – @thetanmay was quick to tweet “Arshdeep’s manager deleting twitter and Instagram from his phone”

The fuel to already raging fire was instantly added by Wajahat S Khan- a known ISPR aide and current Digital Editor of Nikkei Asia in New York who was the first prominent handle to use the Khalistani word in the context of Arshdeep.

He tweeted following at 11;08, within 3 minutes of the dropped catch. He tweeted “Arshdeep is a clearly a part of the Pakistan-backed Khalistan movement,”

Another Pakistani handle @EyeMKhokhar with good following was the next to join in with tweet that read “Indiot Media to Khalistani hero Arshdeep singh.”

Even Pakistani politicians were not to be left behind as one twitter handle @ShaheerSialvi, proclaiming to be Chairman of Pakistan Nazriati Party (PNP) tweeted “Arshdeep hmara apna Khalistani hai Jay Khalsa

Other twitter handles that helped form narrative around Arshdeep as a Khalistani were also from Pakistan.

By then, enough online material was generated online to support Pakistan manufactured narrative of Arshdeep labeled as a Khalistani. A caution around this was sounded out @AjiHaaan – a prominent handle predicted that Indian fact checkers will use this to run their agenda.

Ace cricketer Harbhajan Singh soon joined the bandwagon and his tweet attracted instant attention of Mohd Zubair, who is currently out on bail in cases that accused him of spreading enmity and divide within the society by instigating riots.

At the same time, few Indian journalist Abhishek (@abhesheksay) tweeted amplifying Pak manufactured agenda. Another journalist Shruti Sonal (@shrutisonal), completely disregarding the origins of the entire motivated propaganda campaign, blamed Indians. The tweet has since been deleted.

The Pak manufactured narrative of Indian nationalists terming Arshdeep as Khalistani for the dropped catch extended to other platforms like Facebook and Wikipedia as well.

His Wikipedia page was edited and the word Khalistani was added to his page by a Pakistan based Wiki editor. This controversy was exposed by @askanshul through a series of tweets.

Anshul further exposed various Pakistani actors who played this game in a series of tweets. Anshul’s tweet is embedded below:

Anshul ended his thread with a tweet that was enough to expose the game of Pakistan in Arshdeep episode.

Amidst the raging controversy, AAP minister in Punjab, ignoring all the proof of Pakistani hand behind Arshdeep controversy, provided legitimacy to Pakistani campaign via his photo op and has contributed to the separatist agenda, investigation reporty said.

Punjab's sports minister @meet_hayer spoke to mother of cricketer Arshdeep Singh. Says “Jehre bandeya ne aap zindagi ch kuch nhi keeta kadi Bat nhi fadya oh ajj arshdeep te swaal Chuk Rahe, Sara Punjab te asi arsh de naal aa” @navgill82 pic.twitter.com/WbE1Dlch6j — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) September 5, 2022

Evidently, it is clear that entire campaign to call Arshdeep as Khalistani was planned and executed from Pakistan and their 5th generation warfare machinery.

