Army to review operational readiness along borders from 18-22 April

New Delhi: Army commanders' conference is scheduled to be held from April 18-22, 2022 in New Delhi wherein senior leadership of the Indian Army will review the operational situation along the borders.

In an official statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, it read, "Army Commanders' Conference is scheduled from 18-22 April 2022 at New Delhi. Army Commanders' Conference is an apex level biannual event that is held in April and October every year. The conference is an institutional platform for conceptual level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army."

"During the conference, the senior leadership of the Indian Army will review the operational situation along the active borders, assess threats in the entire spectrum of conflict and undertake analysis of capability voids to further focus on capability development and operational preparedness plans," it read.

Discussions on aspects pertaining to infrastructure development in border areas, modernisation through indigenisation, induction of Niche tech and assessment on any impact of the Russia - Ukraine war are also scheduled.

Various agenda points sponsored by regional commands will be deliberated upon by the senior commanders apart from proposals concerning improving works, financial management, introducing e-vehicles, and digitisation in the Indian Army.

As part of the conference, Boards of Governors meetings of the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) and Army Group Insurance Fund (AGIF) will be organised, the official release added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to interact with the senior commanders and address the conference on 21 April 2022.

The conference is also a formal forum for senior leadership of the Indian Army to interact with the senior functionaries of the Department of Military Affairs and Department of Defence during the Ministry of Defence Interaction Session.

