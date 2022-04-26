Army to hold concert dedicated to martyrs of battle of Rezang La on 4 May

In the battle of Rezang La, on 18 November 1962, the Kumaon Regiment fought a Chinese attack where 110 soldiers were killed

To pay tribute to the brave soldiers who lost their lives in the fierce battle of Rezang La in November 1962, the Indian Army is organizing a concert.

Fire & Fury Corps Commander Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta said, “The battle of Rezang La was fiercely fought in November 1962... there can be no more befitting place than Rezang La to pay a tribute to the Bravehearts.”

The event, saluting the brave sons of India, will be held on 4 May.

In the battle of Rezang La, on 18 November 1962, the Charlie Company of the 13 Kumaon Battalion, Kumaon Regiment, fought a Chinese attack at Rezang La Pass in Ladakh. The company of 120 soldiers was led by Maj. Shaitan Singh and 110 were killed in in the attack.

Sengupta will unveil the Ladakh International Musical Festival website and share the schedule.

“It is the the 1st time that a collaborative event of such magnitude is being organized in Leh,” he added.

Following the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, Ladakh, with Leh as its capital, was established as a union territory. After this change, the Centre has taken significant steps to develop the remote city.

Recently, the Manali-Leh highway has been opened to tourists, allowing movement of public to Shinkula beyond Darcha.

Tourism stakeholders of the Lahaul valley had been pushing for this change for a long time and with the allowance of movement of the public with light vehicles on the highway, tourism industry of this area will gain impetus.

