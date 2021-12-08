Army Service Corps Raising Day 2021: All you need to know about force's history and motto

The ASC is responsible for procurement, provisioning and distribution of “supplies, FOL, fuels, hygiene chemicals and items of hospital comforts” to the army, navy and air force

The Army Service Corps celebrates its Raising Day on 8 December annually. Known as the oldest and largest administrative unit in the armed forces, the Army Service Corps (ASC) is celebrating its 261st Raising Day today.

On the occasion, Army Chief General MM Naravane and all ranks of the Indian Army extended their greetings to all veterans, ranks and families of Army Service Corps personnel.

General MM Naravane #COAS and all Ranks of #IndianArmy convey best wishes to All Ranks, Veterans & families of Army Service Corps on the occasion of 261st Corps Day.#IndianArmy#StrongAndCapable pic.twitter.com/WcLNYvej4Y — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 8, 2021

The ASC was established during the days of the East India Company (EIC) in 1760 as one of the administrative components of the EIC's armies in the Bombay, Madras and Bengal Presidencies. On 8 December 1950, after India’s independence, the word ‘Royal’ was dropped from the moniker. The ASC has marked this date as its Raising Day ever since.

The ASC is responsible for procurement, provisioning and distribution of “supplies, FOL, fuels, hygiene chemicals and items of hospital comforts” to the army, navy and air force. It also distributes supplies to the paramilitary forces, when required.

The operation of mechanical transport except first line transport and fighting vehicles and the provision and operation of first and second line animal transport are also the responsibility of the ASC.

Motto

During the British rules, the motto of the ASC was HoniSoit Qui Mal Y Pense, which meant “ evil to him who evil thinks". Post-Independence, the motto was changed to Seva Asmakam Dharma, which means service is our creed.

In 1975, the Corps song, Seva Corps Ke Jawan, was composed and recorded. The song was sung by Mukesh, Mahendra Kapoor and others, with the lyrics by Sahir Ludhianvi and the music by Khayyam.

Celebrations last year

A 260 kilometre Ultra Run, was organised on the ASC Raising Day last year. Themed ‘Run for Martyrs’, the run by a thirteen-member team, led by Lt Col Inderjit Singh, covered the distance from War Memorial, Chandimandir to New Delhi’s National War Memorial from 4 to 8 December. The Ultra Run took place to promote the spirit of the “Fit India Movement”.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.