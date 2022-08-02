Army hoisting national flag in Galwan with immense pride, says Dharmendra Pradhan

It is unfortunate that some people see only politics in all the things, Pradhan said and asked all to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

New Delhi: Indian Army is hoisting the national flag in Galwan with immense pride, said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday, urging all to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Pradhan was speaking at the 'Amrit Ratna' event of News18 India.

"Our Army is hoisting the national flag in Galwan with immense pride... It is unfortunate that some people see only politics in all the things. We don't think like this. 'Tiranga' belongs to everyone. We are requesting all to join this. It is not a matter of politics," Pradhan said when asked about National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah's recent statement on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

In his 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is turning into a mass movement, and urged people to put 'Tiranga' as the profile picture of their social media handles between 2 and 15 August.

Pradhan said he has changed his social media profile picture and requested all to do the same.

On a question related to the AAP's 'Delhi Education Model', he said, "Recently CBSE released the results for Class 10 and 12... We can review the result of last six years of government schools in Delhi. Every year results of Class 10 and 12 in government schools across Delhi is going down. This is the certificate of their 'big achievement' given by CBSE."

At the event in Delhi, NR Narayana Murthy was honoured with the 'Amrit Ratna Samman'.

Glad to join the #News18IndiaAmritRatna programme today to celebrate the achievements of Indian icons. Compliment @News18India for instituting this annual award to honour those who have made India proud, especially as we celebrate the 75th year of our independence. pic.twitter.com/67XnEX7xMR — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 2, 2022

"Many congratulations to Padma Vibhushan Shri N.R. Narayana Murthy ji on being honoured with the #News18IndiaAmritRatna Samman. A global business icon & an ambassador of India’s intellectual prowess,the award is a wonderful recognition for Murthy ji’s contribution to the country," Pradhan tweeted.

