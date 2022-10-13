Army dog 'Zoom' injured while fighting terrorists in Anantnag, dies of gunshot wounds
On 10 October, Zoom received two gunshot injuries during the encounter in J&K's Anantnag. Two LeT terrorists were neutralised in the operation
New Delhi: Indian Army dog Zoom, who was under treatment at a hospital after getting injured in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir’s Anantnag passed away on Thursday, officials said.
“Zoom, under treatment at 54 AFVH (Advance Field Veterinary Hospital ), passed away around 12 noon today. He was responding well till around 11:45 am when he suddenly started gasping & collapsed,” army officials said.
Zoom had received two gunshot injuries during the encounter on 10 October.
Earlier, the army’s Chinar Corps shared a video showing Zoom in action & wished him a speedy recovery.
Two LeT terrorists were neutralised in the Anantnag encounter.
With inputs from agencies
