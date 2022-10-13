Army dog 'Zoom' injured while fighting terrorists in Anantnag, dies of gunshot wounds

New Delhi: Indian Army dog Zoom, who was under treatment at a hospital after getting injured in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir’s Anantnag passed away on Thursday, officials said.

“Zoom, under treatment at 54 AFVH (Advance Field Veterinary Hospital ), passed away around 12 noon today. He was responding well till around 11:45 am when he suddenly started gasping & collapsed,” army officials said.

#UPDATE | Army dog Zoom, under treatment at 54 AFVH (Advance Field Veterinary Hospital ), passed away around 12 noon today. He was responding well till around 11:45 am when he suddenly started gasping & collapsed: Army officials He had received 2 gunshot injuries in an op in J&K pic.twitter.com/AaEdKYEhSh — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022

Zoom had received two gunshot injuries during the encounter on 10 October.

Earlier, the army’s Chinar Corps shared a video showing Zoom in action & wished him a speedy recovery.

Two LeT terrorists were neutralised in the Anantnag encounter.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.