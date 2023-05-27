Army Chief Manoj Pande to visit violence-hit Manipur today

As violence in Manipur takes a new turn, Army Chief Manoj Pande will visit the north-eastern state on Saturday to review the situation, army officials said.

The Army Chief would be briefed by the Eastern Command officials and accordingly, measures will be taken to bring the situation under control.

General Pande’s visit comes as the Indian Army and Assam Rifles beefed up security in the region.

Both the security teams in Imphal East and Churchandpur prevented the firing incidents between the two communities, where some armed miscreants opened fire and ran towards higher reaches, the Army said. However, there were no reports of casualties and further operations were underway.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that the state has witnessed 60 deaths owing to the violence while many have fled to the neighbouring state of Mizoram.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Biren Singh informed that additional security forces had been brought into the state and security personnel consisting of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Manipur Police, Manipur Rifles, India Reserve Battalion (IRB) and Village Defence Force (VDF) had been deployed at 38 vulnerable areas.

The government is making efforts to pacify all sides by holding peace talks with all sections of the population. Authorities have also met various peace committees formed in the wake of the prevailing situation in Manipur.

In the wake of the worsening situation in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to visit the state in the next three days.

“There were clashes in Manipur after the verdict of a court. I would appeal to both groups they should maintain peace, and justice will be done with everyone. I will myself go to Manipur after few days and will stay there for three days and will talk to people of Manipur for establishing peace,” he said.

With inputs from agencies

