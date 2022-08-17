Army assault dog Axel awarded Mention-in-Despatches on I-Day

Usually, awards like the Army chief or Vice Army chief commendation card are given to dogs, but this is the first in a long time that a dog was awarded Mention-in-Despatches, which is considered more prestigious than the former awards

New Delhi: An Indian Army assault dog, Axel, was awarded the gallantry award Mention-in-Despatches on 15 August for sacrificing his life in the line of duty.

Axel, a two-year Belgian Malinois, was killed in action during a search operation in Kashmir's Baramulla district. Serving in the 26 Army Dog unit in the Valley, he was deployed in a search mission during an anti-terror operation by the 29th Rashtriya Rifles.

Axel on seeing a terrorist holding an AK-47, jumped and attacked him. Though Axel was shot, and later died due to excessive blood loss, he, however, pinpointed the terrorist holed up in a room, saving the soldiers.

During Axel's post-mortem, he was found to have sustained ten bullet injuries, an Indian Express report claimed.

Mention-in-Despatches is a gallantry award given for war times action and counter-insurgency operations and serving beyond the call of duty. Usually, other awards that rank below this gallantry award like the Army chief or Vice Army chief commendation card are given to dogs, but this is the first in a long time that a dog was awarded Mention-in-Despatches.

With input from agencies

Also read:

Axel’s Supreme Sacrifice: Unsung canine heroes of Indian Army

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.