Army aspirants protest against Agnipath scheme in multiple states; Police vehicles set ablaze in Haryana's Palwal
At least three trains were set ablaze in Bihar and traffic was blocked in Uttarakhand. Protesters are demanding that the Centre roll back its newly launched four-year recruitment scheme for the armed forces
Protests against Agnipath, the Centre's new recruitment scheme for the armed forces erupted across multiple states on Thursday.
The stir has turned violent in multiple places. In Bihar, army aspirants set ablaze a train and blocked railway tracks leading to the cancellation of at least 22 trains.
Here's a look at how the protests unfolded in various places:
Bihar
Demonstrators torched three trains in the state.
A protester told ANI, "We prepared for long & now they've brought Tour of Duty (Agnipath) as a four-year job. (We) don't want that but the old recruitment process."
Protests have also spread to Jehanabad and Munger. A mob torched BJP's local office in Nawada.
Also read: How's the josh? Why Centre's new Agnipath recruitment programme for soldiers is considered revolutionary
Uttar Pradesh
In UP, army aspirants blocked roads and raised slogans demanding the withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme.
Haryana
Protests have been taking place in Gurugram, Palwal and Rewari. In Palwal, police personnel deployed at the DC residence resorted to aerial firing as protesters began pelting stones.
Mob later set police vehicles on fire in Palwal.
Uttarakhand
Protesters blocked traffic in Pittorgarh town. The blockade was removed after senior district officials and police officers reached the spot and pacified the protesters, Hindustan Times reported.
What are protesters demanding?
Demonstrators have raised objections to the scheme's short four-year tenure and the lack of pensions for Agniveers. There have raised concerns over career opportunities after an Agniveer's term.
The Centre on Tuesday launched the Agnipath scheme. As part of the initiative, 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited for a four-year duration in 2022.
Up to 25 percent of the Agvineers will be retained while the rest will let go with a severance package at the end of their service.
Centre debunks Agnipath 'myths'
Meanwhile, the central government on Thursday debunked “myths” concerning Agnipath' recruitment scheme and responded with “facts” to avoid the spread of any misinformation.
With opposition parties raising questions on the new recruitment scheme for armed forces, the government said that extensive consultations were held for its formulation and listed the benefits of the new recruitment scheme for the armed forces and the youth.
The government said it is being spread that Agniveers will have an insecure future but the fact is that the ones aspiring to be entrepreneurs will get a financial package and bank loan scheme.
The ones who desire to study further will be given a certificate equivalent to the class 12 certificate and a bridging course for further studies, whereas the ones who wish to obtain jobs will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the state police. Several avenues are also being opened up for them in other sectors.
