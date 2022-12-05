Armed Forces Flag Day in India is commemorated on 7 December every year to collect funds from people for the betterment of the Armed Forces Staff. This day is marked to pay tribute to the Indian soldiers, sailors, and pilots. The Armed Forces have lost hundreds of thousands soldiers who gave their lives defending the country. The Indian Military staff organises a variety of festivals, traditional and cultural programmes, plays, and other entertainment events during Armed Forces Flag Day to demonstrate to the general public of the country about their safety. The Indian military takes part in the distribution of the tricolour flags, also known as vehicle flags, which represent the 3 divisions of the Indian Army in red, dark blue, and light blue respectively.

The courageous and daring military shows the common people how they overcame difficulties during a battle and gave their lives in order to defend and protect the lives of the country.

History

The committee of the Defense Minister established the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund on 28 August, 1949. The Defense Ministry of India combined all related welfare funds, including funds for war victims, Kendriya Sainik Board Fund, ex-welfare servicemen’s fund, and other units, in 1993 to form a single Armed Forces Flag Day fund.

Significance

This day is celebrated to enable the general public’s participation and support across the country for the below mentioned goals:

To make rehabilitation services available to the families of war victims.

To take steps to ensure the welfare of serving personnel and their families.

To aid in the welfare and resettlement of the former service members and their families.

During the celebration of this event, volunteers and members of the general public across India raise money by selling coupon flags, stickers, and other items. In many ways, this contributes to increasing the amount of money raised from ordinary citizens.

The local branches of the Kendriya Sainik Board in India, which is a division of the Ministry of Defense, are in charge of managing the fund collection. The managing committee is in charge of it, and both official and unofficial voluntary organisations keep an eye on the matter.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.