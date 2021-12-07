Armed Forces Flag Day 2021: Here's how you can contribute to the welfare of armed forces

This special day is of great significance across the country as it highlights the responsibility of the citizens to take care of the families of armed forces personnel

The Armed Forces Flag Day, or simply Flag Day, is celebrated every year on 7 December throughout the country. The day is observed to acknowledge and honour the martyrs who have heroically fought for the country. The day is also dedicated to the soldiers who continue to protect the country’s borders.

Along with honouring and remembering the martyrs, the Armed Forces Flag Day is also dedicated to the welfare of Indian troops. Below are few ways in which you can contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund:

Citizens can make their contribution to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund through online payment. Those who are willing or interested can make an online contribution by clicking on the link here: ksb.gov.in/fundpayment.htm The second way of making a contribution is by writing a cheque or depositing it in a bank to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. More details on this method can be checked here: ksb.gov.in/DonateAFFDF.htm Contributions made to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund are all tax-deductible.

History

India has been celebrating the Armed Forces Flag Day since 1949. On 28 August, a designated committee, appointed by then defence minister, approved the organisation and observance of annual Flag Day on 7 December.

Initially, when the Armed Forces Flag Day was conducted, small flags were given to the general public and donations were collected in exchange.

Significance

This special day is of great significance across the country as it highlights the responsibility of the citizens to take care of the families of armed forces personnel. Moreover, to support the welfare and rehabilitation of ex-servicemen (ESM), the government had established the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF).

