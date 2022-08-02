Are Sonia and Rahul Gandhi above law, asks Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided the head office of the Congress party-owned National Herald newspaper and 11 other locations as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation

New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday slammed the Congress party for protesting against Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Sonia Gandhi and her son and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi.

"If you have not done corruption, does Income Tax conducts raid at your house? Has ED come to your house? Those who have done it, they will go to their house only. Those who have done it, are they above law? I want to ask a question today - are Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi above law? Are laws not applicable on the Gandhi family?" Thakur said while speaking at the 'Amrit Ratna' event of News18 India.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided the head office of the Congress party-owned National Herald newspaper here and 11 other locations as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation, officials said, a week after it questioned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. The searches are being carried out under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to "gather additional evidence with regard to the trail of funds and they are against those entities who were involved in the National Herald-linked transactions", they said.

Thakur further questioned Sonia Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's silence on party MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's recent remarks against President Droupadi Murmu.

"During the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a campaign, 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon'. Nowadays that girl is nowhere to be seen to fight. A leader of her party said wrong words for the President of India. Wish that girl had come forward. There have been several cases of rape and murder in Rajasthan. However she never comes forward," Thakur said.

"Even Sonia Gandhi did not came in favour of the President. Congress party has never taken a stand for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, women. They have only done vote bank politics," he added.

Besides Congress, Anurag Thakur also targeted Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP and said, "The (AAP) government had not even completed three months in Punjab and 30 murders have taken place there. Sitting inside jails, gangsters are killing people and Arvind Kejriwal is tightening his security in Delhi."

He also asked why the Delhi government has taken back its excise policy if there were no loopholes in it.

At the event, flute maestro Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia was honoured with the 'Amrit Ratna Samman'.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.