Archeological Survey of India gets notice to pay property, water tax on Taj Mahal

FP Staff December 20, 2022 11:51:07 IST
Representational image

New Delhi: The Agra Municipal Corporation has slapped a notice on the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) asking it to pay Rs 1.9 crore as water tax and Rs 1.5 lakh as property tax on the Taj Mahal.

ASI’s Superintending Archaeologist (Agra circle) Raj Kumar Patel said, “The property tax is around Rs 1.40 Lakhs and the water tax is around Rs 1 Crore.”

According to a report in the Economic Times, Assistant municipal commissioner and in-charge of the Tajganj zone, Sarita Singh, said, "The matter related to notices issued for water and property tax on the Taj Mahal is being investigated. A private company has been tasked to realise tax on the basis of a GIS survey."

Meanwhile, the ASI officials said that the property (Taj Mahal) had been declared a protected monument in 1920 and that even during the British regime, no house or water tax had been levied on the monument.

Read all the Latest News,
Updated Date: December 20, 2022 11:51:07 IST

