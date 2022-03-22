APSC Research Assistant admit card 2022 out at apsc.nic.in, check details here

The Research Assistant exam 2022 will be held in OMR-based mode on 27 March 2022 for the subject of General Studies

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has put out hall tickets for the post of Research Assistant exam 2022 on its website. Applicants check and download their admit cards through the official website of APSC - apsc.nic.in.

APSC Research Assistant admit card 2022: Steps to download

Go to APSC’s official website that is - nic.in

On the homepage, find and click on Research Assistant admit card link

Enter Application ID/Roll Number or Date of Birth in order to download the admit card

The APSC Research Assistant hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Download the APSC Research Assistant admit card 2022 and take a printout for future need

Here is the direct link to APSC Research Assistant admit card 2022.

The Research Assistant exam 2022 will be held in OMR-based mode on 27 March 2022 for the subject of General Studies. The duration of the examination is two hours from 10 am to 12 pm. The list of valid applicants has also been uploaded on the official website of APSC earlier this month.

Education Qualification

Applicants should possess a Bachelor's Degree in Arts, Science or Commerce from any government authorised institution with Statistics, Economics, Agricultural Economics, Mathematics, Anthropology, Sociology, Social Work, Social Anthropology, Business Administration, Business Management, Commerce or Geography as one of the subjects. It is to be noted that the Commission will give preference to Honours Graduate.

Payscale

The salary offered for the posts of Research Assistant is between Rs 22,000 to Rs 97,000. Selected applicants are also eligible for the allowances.

Age limit

Applicants who applied for the posts of Research Assistant should not be between 21 to 38 years of age as on 1 January 2021.

With this recruitment drive, APSC aims to fill a total of 45 Research Assistant posts in Planning Services under the Transformation and Development Department.

Check the official notice here.

For more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website of APSC - apsc.nic.in.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.