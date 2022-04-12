APPSC TGT Recruitment 2022: Apply for 259 vacancies at appsc.gov.in; check details here

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 259 vacancies.

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has started the online application process for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT). Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online till 13 May. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 259 vacancies.

Here are the specifications with reference to selection criteria, experience, educational qualifications, and more.

What is the Eligibility Criteria?

Age Limit: Candidates should be at least 21 years of age, and not more than 33 years, as of 13 May 2022. However, there is a relaxation of five years in the upper age limit for APST and another five years for the Government and Semi Government Departmental Staff of Arunachal Pradesh. For APST PwD candidates, the upper age limit has been relaxed by 15 years.

Educational Qualification: Applicants must have a "2nd Class Bachelor Degree is needed in the concerned subject from a recognized University with BEd" as per the official notice. However, candidates who have appeared or are appearing in the final semester/year examination are also eligible to apply for the TGT posts. They will have to present the Original Certificate/Mark Sheet at the time of Viva Voce /Interview.

What is the Application Fee?

For the APST candidates, an application fee of Rs 150 is applicable while for other candidates, a fee of Rs 200 is applicable. Here is the official notification.

How to apply?

Go to the official website appsc.gov.in

Go to “One Time Registration” on the APPSC home page

Register and login into your APPSC account to apply for the post

Enter your details and upload the relevant documents for the TGT vacancies

Pay the required APPSC application fee

Submit the TGT form and print a copy out for future reference

How will the candidates be selected?

The eligible candidates will have to appear for a written examination, which will be followed by an Interview/Viva-Voce.

For more details, visit the official website - appsc.gov.in.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.