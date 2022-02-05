APPSC PGT recruitment 2022: Apply for over 70 teacher posts at appsc.gov.in; check details here

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission will shortlist the candidates on the basis of written exam followed by a viva-voce test

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released a notification inviting applications for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs). Interested applicants can apply for the PGT posts at the official website of APPSC - https://appsc.gov.in . The last date to apply for the post is 11 March, 2022.

APPSC PGT recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply for the vacancies

Go to the official website of APPSC - https://appsc.gov.in

On the homepage, search for ‘One Time Registration’ and click on it

Follow the registration and process then login and apply for the PGT post

Fill the APPSC PGT recruitment application form and upload the requested documents

Pay the APPSC PGT recruitment application fee and click on the submit button

Download the PGT recruitment form for future reference

Education qualification:

Applicants applying for the PGT posts should hold a second class Master's degree in the concerned subject, from a recognised university, along with BEd.

Age Limit:

Applicants should be between the ages of 21 and 35 years as on 11 March this year. Upper age relaxation is applicable for Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APST) applicants and those working " working under Govt. and Semi Govt. of the State of Arunachal Pradesh", as per the notification.

Application Fee:

APST applicants will have to pay an application fee of Rs 150, while a fee of Rs 200 is applicable for others.

Selection Process

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission will shortlist the candidates on the basis of written exam followed by a viva-voce test. The written exam will consist of four papers of 100 marks each. The viva-voce test, followed by classroom teaching, will be conducted for 50 marks, as per the APPSC.

Applicants who secure 33 percent marks in each paper, and a minimum of 45 percent aggregate total marks, will be eligible for the viva-voce test. For complete details, interested individuals can check the official notice here.

With this recruitment drive the APPSC aims to fill a total of 77 Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) posts.

For more details , applicants are advised to visit the official website of APPSC - https://appsc.gov.in .

