Application for JAC Class 10, 12 compartment exams begins; apply at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

The education council opened the application window for Class 10 students from 5 August and for class 12 students from 6 August

The Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, has started the application process for the compartment examinations for Classes 10 and 12. The board has mentioned that students can apply for a maximum of three subjects, which includes the optional subject.

Candidates, who have failed to qualify in one or more than one subject, can apply for the compartment exams 2020 at jac.jharkhand.gov.in within the stipulated time period. While class 10 students have till 25 August to apply, higher secondary students must apply within 26 August, 2020.

JAC had released the Jharkhand Class 10th results on 8 July. The Jharkhand Class 12 results were declared a couple of days later on 17 July, 2020.

Here is how you can apply:

Step 1: Visit the official site of JAC or click at this link https://www.jac-online.com/compartmental-exam-2020/not-allowed.php

Step 2: Select the tab that says 'Compartmental Secondary Examination, the Year 2020' from the homepage

Step 3: Download a separate student sheet and take a print out

Step 4: Fill out the form and submit it to your respective school for online submission

Step 5: Pay the application fee using challan

Application fee

According to Careers 360, both Madhyamik and class 12 students need to pay Rs 80 for the application. The fees for sitting in the exams is Rs 125 for class 10 and Rs 100 for Class 12. In case a higher secondary student requires to appear for two papers, the cost becomes Rs 180.