'Apologise': Ex Israel envoy on Nadav Lapid's criticism of 'The Kashmir Files'

New Delhi: Former Israeli ambassador to India Daniel Carmon on Tuesday slammed director Nadav Lapid over his remarks on Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’, stating that the comment reflects “his own and only his own views.”

Carmon said Lapid should apologise for his “revolting personal remarks on historical facts without any sensitivity” and “not really knowing what he was talking about.”

“An unfortunate comment which reflects his own and only his own views and total lack of basic sensitivity or knowledge of what he talked about,” Carmon tweeted.

“He definitely should apologize for his revolting personal remarks on historical facts without any sensitivity, not really knowing what he was talking about. I strongly urge our many friends in India not to be drawn by one person’s remarks to doubting the facts about the #Holocaust.

“Amb @NaorGilon’s excellent open letter this morning to #NadavLapid speaks for all of us & reflects our true feelings. As the Ambassador said-the friendship between the people & the states of India & Israel is very strong and will survive the damage the film maker has inflicted,” he added.

On Monday, at the closing ceremony of the IFFI, Lapid called ‘The Kashmir Files’ “propaganda, vulgar”.

A video from the festival went viral in which Lapid is heard making controversial remarks about the film.

“I would like to thank the head of the festival and the director of the programming for the cinematic richness of the programme, for its diversity, for its complexity. It was intense. We saw seven films in the debutant competition, and 15 films in the international competition, the front window of the festival. 14 out of them had cinematic qualities, defaults and evoked vivid discussions,” Lapid said in his address.

“All of us were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable openly sharing these feelings here with you at this stage. In the spirit of this festival, we can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life,” he further said.

Soon after Lapid’s speech went netizens began slamming him.

‘The Kashmir Files’ was screened at IFFI on November 22 as a part of the Indian Panorama Section.

Released in March, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a story of the Hindu exodus in the 1990s and targeted killings of the Kashmiri Pandits.

The film featured Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty among others.

