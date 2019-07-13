AP SSC supplementary result 2019 declared: Andhra Pradesh board announces Class 10 results on bseap.org

AP SSC supplementary result 2019 Declared | The Board of School Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) declared the result for the SSC or Class 10 supplementary exams today (Saturday, 13 July).

Students who appeared for the supplementary exam, which was conducted between 17 June to 29 June, can check their scores on the official website – bseap.org.

Steps to check AP SSC Supplementary result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – bseap.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'result' link

Step 3: Enter your log-in credentials

Step 4: Your SSC supplementary exam result will appear on screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference

Via SMS service:

If students are unable to access their results online due to heavy traffic, they can avail SMS service. To receive your result on text message alert, type: SSC<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

The supplementary exams were conducted as a second chance for students who could not clear the SSC Class 10 exam in first attempt.

BSEAP had released Andhra Pradesh SSC result on 14 May, when a total of 94.88 percent students cleared the exam. While girls had outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 95.09 percent, for the boys, the figure stood at 94.68 percent.

Out of 11,000 schools in the state, 5,464 had recorded 100 percent result in SSC 2019 exams. Among districts, East Godavari recorded the highest pass percentage with 98.19 percent students clearing the exam. On the other hand, Nellore ranked the lowest with pass percentage at 83.19 percent.

