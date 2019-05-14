AP SSC Results 2019: Andhra Pradesh declares Class 10th result; check manabadi.com, bseap.org for scores

AP Board 10th results 2019 Declared | The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) announced the Class 10 examination results on its official website .

Steps to check AP Board 10th results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board bseap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the live link to go to the result page

Step 3: Key in all relevant information like name, birth of date and roll number

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Your AP Board 10th result 2019 will be displayed

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

The first examination for AP Class 10 students was First Language Paper I (Group A)/ (Composite Course). The AP SSC examination ended with SSC Vocational Course Theory on 2 April, 2019.

More than 6 lakh candidates have registered for the AP SSC exams.

In 2018, the AP SSC results for class 10 board exam were released on 29 April, 2018. The overall pass percentage last year was 94.48 percent. The pass percentage for boys was 84.41 percent and for girls was 94.56 percent.

Board Of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh is an independent department functioning under the Ministry of Secondary Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh. The department is responsible for conducting the SSC/OSSC public examinations and a number of minor examinations like D.El.Ed. Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE)'s office conducts SSC/OSSC examinations twice in a year.

