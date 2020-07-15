AP SSC Result 2020: All Class 10 Andhra Pradesh students passed and promoted as state govt cancels exam due to COVID-19 pandemic

AP SSC Result 2020 | All students of Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (SSC), or Class 10 exams 2020 have been declared passed and have been promoted to the next class.

According to The Hindu, the decision comes after the Andhra Pradesh government issued orders, permitting the Director of Government Examinations to declare all students who registered for the SSC public examinations in March, passed without awarding any grade points.

This was a one-time measure taken by the Andhra government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The News Minute reported that the ruling YSRCP government in the state took the decision on Monday and released a formal order on Tuesday.

The report said that the government order stated that the decision was taken after reviewing the pros and cons of conducting the Andhra SSC exams 2020.

The state government had initially planned to hold the examinations from 10 to 17 July by changing the pattern of the question paper. However, due to the rampant rise in coronavirus cases across the country, the government decided to change its plans.

The report mentions that more than 6.3 lakh students are expected to benefit from the Andhra Pradesh government's decision.

A report in Zee News said that the Andhra Pradesh Department of Education had initially decided to conduct the Class 10 examinations 2020 from 23 March to 8 April as the earlier schedule of 31 March to 17 April had to be changed due to local election.