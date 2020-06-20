AP SSC exams 2020: Andhra Pradesh cancels Class 10 exams due to COVID-19 pandemic, all students to be promoted

The government of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, 20 June, has announced its decision to cancel Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate AP SSC, or Class 10, examination 2020. The decision to cancel the examination was announced by Andhra Pradesh education minister Adimulapu Suresh at a press conference in Vijayawada.

According to a report by The Times of India, all AP SSC students will be promoted without appearing for the examination.

“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested us not to conduct examinations and promote all students to next class," the education minister said.

A report by Hindustan Times mentioned Adimulapu Suresh saying that the decision to cancel the examination was taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state and keeping in view the health of students.

He further added that AP SSC 2020 exams which were originally scheduled to be conducted in March/April, had been postponed twice due to lockdown enforced by the state and the Centre to restrict the spread of novel Coronavirus.

“We shall soon decide on the guidelines to allot grades to the passed SSC students, based on their performance in the periodical assessment tests,” Suresh said.

Around 6.3 lakh students were supposed to take the AP Board Class 10 examinations 2020 which were to be held from 10 July. The state government has decided to conduct six papers instead of 11.

The Hindustan Times report also said that the state education minister has even informed that the advanced supplementary examinations for Intermediate first and second year which were to be held in July were also being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The students, who could not pass the previous two successive Intermediate examinations in the past, will be deemed to have been passed,” he said.