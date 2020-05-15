You are here:
AP SSC 2020 time table: Class 10 exams to begin from 10 July as per revised routine

May 15, 2020

Andhra Pradesh Class 10 examination 2020 will commence from 10 July. The time table for the AP SSC 2020 is available Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh’s website bseap.org.

Representational image. PTI

The Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC) 2020 will continue till 17 July.

As per a report in The Times of India, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to conduct six papers instead of 11. The decision has been taken considering the delay in holding the exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown to stop its spread.

State education minister Adimulapu Suresh said social distancing will be strictly followed at examination centres and the limited number of students will be allocated in each examination hall. Everyone present in the examination hall must wear face masks.

Usually, all subjects apart from the second language have two papers each but this year there will only be a single paper.

Most AP SSC 2020 examinations will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm as per the latest revised scheduled.

AP SSC 2020 exam time table

First Language (Group A), First Language Paper-I (Composite Course) - 10 July

Second Language - 11 July

English - 12 July

Mathematics - 13 July

General Science - 14 July

Social Studies - 15 July

First Language Paper-II (Composite Course), OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) - 16 July

OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian), SSC Vocational Course (Theory) - 17 July

BSEAP said the examinations will be conducted strictly as per the time table even if the government declares public holiday or general holiday.

Updated Date: May 15, 2020



