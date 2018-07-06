AP SSC Class 10 supplementary results 2018 released at official website; check bse.ap.gov.in or manabadi.com

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has declared the results of Class 10 supplementary examination today (6 July) on the official website. The candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the marks through the official websites- bse.ap.gov.in and manabadi.com.

The examination was conducted from 15 March to 29 March by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education and the main results were declared on 29 April.

As per reports, nearly one lakh students have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 supplementary examinations, including 42,428 girls. Of the registered candidates, 1,330 students appeared under private candidates category, according to The Indian Express.

Steps to check Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 supplementary results

– Go to the official website for the SSC Board (bse.ap.gov.in).

– Click on the notification for the SSC exam results.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and submit.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.