AP SSC 10th result 2020: Andhra Pradesh Board declares Class 10 result; check bse.ap.gov.in

The AP SSC 2020 exams were scheduled to be conducted between 10 and 17 June, but they were cancelled due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has on Thursday declared the result for Secondary School Certificate (SSC), or Class 10 exams 2020 on its website - bse.ap.gov.in and manabadi.com.

According to a report by The Indian Express, more than 6.39 lakh examinees had appeared for the examination this year. All the students were promoted as the exam got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were evaluated on the basis of marks obtained by them in semester exam and internal assessment.

A short memo is also available along with the board result.

To check the result via BSNL network, candidates can call on 1255225. To check results via Vodafone, call on 588888 and to check the result on Airtel, candidates can call on 52800.

To check the result via SMS, students using BSNL connection will have to go to the message option and type Hall ticket number and send it to 55352/56300.

Vodafone users will have to go to the message option and type SSC Hall Ticket Number and send it to 56300.

Steps to check result online

Step 1: Go to the official website - bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on link ‘SSC Public Examinations March 2020 Student Result & Short Memo Without Photo’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to enter your roll number and press submit.

Step 4: Your AP SSC Public Exam 2020 Result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout.

Here's a direct link to check the result - http://results20.bseap.org/

All students have been declared as passed after the Andhra Pradesh government issued orders, permitting the Director of Government Examinations to declare all students who registered for the SSC public examinations in March as passed without awarding any grade points.

This was a one-time measure taken by the Andhra government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.