AP POLYCET 2020: Andhra Pradesh board extends submission deadline to 27 July, check polycetap.nic.in

Apart from filling the form online, candidates can also download the AP POLYCET application from the website, fill and submit it in person at the designated centres

The last date for filing the online application for Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2020 has been extended till 27 July. Willing and eligible candidates can fill the form by visiting the official website — polycetap.nic.in.

According to a report by Careers 360, the examination conduction body — the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh — has extended the last date of filing the online application forms in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report said that apart from filling the form online, candidates can also download the AP POLYCET application from the website, fill and submit it in person at the designated centres.

A report by NDTV said that the registration for the entrance examination began on 16 March. The dates of the examination will be announced later by SBTET. The examination is conducted in offline mode.

AP POLYCET 2020 is being held for applicants seeking admission into diploma courses in Engineering, Non-Engineering and Technology courses offered at Polytechnics and institutions in Andhra Pradesh State for the academic year 2020-21, the report added.

Steps to apply for AP POLYCET 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website - polycetap.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the File Application option and fill details in the form.

Step 3: Upload photo and signature in the prescribed format.

Step 4: Pay application fees through online mode.

AP POLYCET 2020 eligibility criteria

Candidates who want to take AP POLYCET exam must have passed SSC (Class 10) examination with minimum 35 percent aggregate marks with mathematics as compulsory subject. There is no lower or upper age limit for the AP POLYCET exam.

AP POLYCET 2020 Exam Pattern

The exam tests a candidate’s knowledge of mathematics, physics and chemistry. The AP POLYCET exam will be of duration of two hours and it will be multiple choice question-based test. The exam will comprise 120 questions – 60 questions of maths and 30 each of physics and chemistry.