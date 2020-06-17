AP POLYCET 2020: Deadline for application extended till 21 July, exam date yet to be announced; apply online at polycetap.nic.in

Andhra Pradesh's State Board of Technical Education and Training has extended the last date for submission of applications for the AP POLYCET 2020 exam till 21 July. Those who want to apply can do so visiting the official website - polycetap.nic.in.

Earlier, the deadline for submission of the online application form was 15 June. The date for AP POLYCET exam will be announced later. This is the third time that the application deadline has been extended, with the first two postponements till 15 May and 15 June.

AP POLYCET 2020 is being held for applicants seeking admission into diploma courses in Engineering, Non-Engineering and Technology courses offered at Polytechnics and institutions in Andhra Pradesh State for the academic year 2020-21.

How to apply for AP POLYCET 2020

Step 1: Go to the official website - polycetap.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the File Application option and fill details in the form.

Step 3: Upload photo and signature in the prescribed format.

Step 4: Pay application fees through online mode.

AP POLYCET 2020 eligibility criteria

Candidates who want to take AP POLYCET exam must have passed SSC (Class 10) examination with minimum 35 percent aggregate marks with mathematics as compulsory subject. There is no lower or upper age limit for the AP POLYCET exam.

AP POLYCET 2020 Exam Pattern

The exam tests a candidate’s knowledge of mathematics, physics and chemistry. The AP POLYCET exam will be of a duration of two hours and it will be multiple choice question-based test. The exam will comprise 120 questions – 60 questions of maths and 30 each of physics and chemistry.