AP POLYCET 2020: Andhra Pradesh Board extends deadline for form submission till 4 August; check polycetap.nic.in

AP POLYCET 2020 | The deadline for filing the online application for Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2020 has been further extended till 4 August. Candidates who have still not applied for the test can register themselves by visiting the official website polycetap.nic.in.

Earlier, the deadline to submit the application was 27 July. The registration process commenced on 16 March.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) on its website said that the date of the AP POLYCET 2020 will be announced later.

According to a report by NDTV, to fill the application form, eligible candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the required details.

Candidates will also need to upload photographs and signatures in the specified formats. After that, candidates will have to pay the application fee in online mode.

The report added that there is also a provision to submit the application offline.

Here's a direct link of AP POLYCET 2020 application form - https://polycetap.nic.in/APpolycet_applicationform.pdf

The examination is being held for applicants seeking admission to diploma courses in Engineering, Non-Engineering and Technology courses offered at Polytechnics and institutions in Andhra Pradesh State for the academic year 2020-21.

AP POLYCET 2020 eligibility criteria

Applicants who want to appear for AP POLYCET exam must have passed SSC (Class 10) examination with a minimum 35 percent aggregate marks with mathematics as compulsory subject. There is no lower or upper age limit for the exam.

AP POLYCET 2020 Exam Pattern

The exam tests a candidate’s knowledge of mathematics, physics and chemistry. The total duration of the AP POLYCET exam is two hours and it will be multiple choice question-based test. The exam will comprise 120 questions – 60 questions of maths and 30 each of physics and chemistry.