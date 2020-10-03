AP PGECET 2020: Andhra University releases answer key; check at sche.ap.gov.in

The AP PGECET exam is conducted by the Andhra University on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE)

AP PGECET 2020 | The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, has released the answer key for the AP PGECET 2020 examination on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the entrance exam can check their answer key online at sche.ap.gov.in.

The AP PGECET exam is conducted by the Andhra University on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) and was conducted from 28 to 30 September. The test was held in two shifts. The first shift was from 10 am to 12 pm, while the second shift was from 3pm to 5pm.

The exam is conducted for admission to various M.Tech./M.Pharm./ Pharm.D(PB) courses in University Engineering/ Pharmacy colleges and their affiliated colleges that are approved by the All India Council for Technical Education.

As per the official notice, "The Question paper along with the response will be placed in the website www.sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet. The candidate can download the respective question paper along with the responses. The objections, if any, on the preliminary key must be sent to appgecet2020objections@gmail.com only on or before 04-10-2020, 12.00 noon. Objections sent to any other mail will not be considered."

The official notification has also given the format in which objections must be submitted and stated that objections raised after the prescribed date and time will not be entertained.

Here's how to check the AP PGECET 2020 answer key:

Candidates need to visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in and on thehomepage, visit the AP PGECET section and click on the link, “Exam Papers and preliminary keys”. They will be redirected to a new page where they need to click on the subject of their choice. Candidates need to download the AP PGECET answer key 2020 that will be displayed on the screen and take a print out for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check the APPGECET 2020 answer key: https://sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet/PGECET/PGECET_ExamPaper.aspx

For every right answer, candidates can give themselves one mark on the answer key. The PGECET is a 120 marks exam with multiple choice objective questions. There is no negative marking. Students need to score at least 25 percent marks to pass the exam.