Andhra Pradesh PGECET releases 2020 admit card at sche.ap.gov.in; here's how to download
The exam is conducted for admission to M.Tech./ M.Pharm./ Pharm.D(PB) courses in University Engineering/ Pharmacy colleges and their affiliated colleges in Andhra Pradesh
The Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam, has on Wednesday released the admit card for Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the common entrance exam can download the hall ticket from sche.ap.gov.in.
The examination is conducted by Andhra University on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). AP PGECET 2020 will conduct from 28 to 30 September. The test will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10 am to 12 pm, while the second shift will start at 3 pm and will continue till 5 pm.
AP PGECET admit card 2020: Steps to download
Step 1: Candidates will have to visit the official website - sche.ap.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on tab that reads, "Download Hallticket"
Step 3: Key in your AP PGECET 2020 registration number, date of birth and choose the exam paper for which you will be appearing
Step 4: Click the Download Hallticket key and the admit card will appear on your web page.
Step 5: Carefully check all the details before taking a printout.
Here is the direct link to download AP PGECET 2020 hall ticket: https://sche.ap.gov.in/PGECET/PGECET/PGECET_GetPrintHallTicket.aspx
A report by The Times of India said that the candidates appearing for the exam will have to carry their admit card at the exam centre. If they fail to do so, they will not be permitted to take the test.
The exam is conducted for admission to M.Tech./ M.Pharm./ Pharm.D(PB) courses in University Engineering/ Pharmacy colleges and their affiliated colleges approved by All India Council for Technical Education.
