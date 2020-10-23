AP PGECET 2020: Andhra University declares engineering exam result, check scorecard on sche.ap.gov.in
To qualify the AP PGECET exam, students are required to obtain a minimum of 25 percent or 30 marks, out of the total of 120 marks
AP PGECET 2020: The AP PGECET result 2020 has been declared on Friday (23 October) by the Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on the official website — sche.ap.gov.in/PGECET.
Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2020 can check their score and qualifying status on the official website.
According to reports, to qualify AP PGECET 2020, students are required to obtain 25 percent, or 30 marks, out of the total 120 marks. There is no clause of minimum qualifying marks for candidates belonging to SC/ST category.
Step 1: Go to Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) official website - sche.ap.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the AP PGECET - 2020 link on the homepage.
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to opt for the "Results" link.
Step 4: Enter your registration number and PGECET admit card number.
Step 5: Press the View Result button.
Step 6: Your AP PGECET 2020 result will appear on the screen. Save and take a print.
Here is the direct link to check and download AP PGECET 2020 result.
AP PGECET is conducted by the Andhra University on behalf of APSCHE. The entrance exam was held from 28 to 30 September in two shifts.
Students who qualify AP PGECET can take admission to various M.Tech./M.Pharm./ Pharma.D (PB) courses in University Engineering/ Pharmacy colleges and their affiliated colleges approved by the All India Council for Technical Education.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
AP EAMCET 2020 result to be declared soon; check sche.ap.gov.in for scores, counselling schedule
More than 2,50,000 candidates have appeared for AP EAMCET 2020 that was conducted from 17 to 25 September
AP EAMCET 2020 rank card expected to be released today; check at sche.ap.gov.in
The result of AP EAMCET 2020 was declared on 10 October, in which 84.78 percent qualified in the engineering stream, while 91.77 percent passed in agriculture stream
AP EAMCET Result 2020 declared, check your score and qualifying status at sche.ap.gov.in
The AP EAMCET 2020 was conducted for admissions to 1,43,254 engineering seats, of which 1,38,972 seats are in private colleges