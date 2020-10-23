AP PGECET 2020: Andhra University declares engineering exam result, check scorecard on sche.ap.gov.in

To qualify the AP PGECET exam, students are required to obtain a minimum of 25 percent or 30 marks, out of the total of 120 marks

AP PGECET 2020: The AP PGECET result 2020 has been declared on Friday (23 October) by the Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on the official website — sche.ap.gov.in/PGECET.

Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2020 can check their score and qualifying status on the official website.

According to reports, to qualify AP PGECET 2020, students are required to obtain 25 percent, or 30 marks, out of the total 120 marks. There is no clause of minimum qualifying marks for candidates belonging to SC/ST category.

Step 1: Go to Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) official website - sche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the AP PGECET - 2020 link on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to opt for the "Results" link.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and PGECET admit card number.

Step 5: Press the View Result button.

Step 6: Your AP PGECET 2020 result will appear on the screen. Save and take a print.

Here is the direct link to check and download AP PGECET 2020 result.

AP PGECET is conducted by the Andhra University on behalf of APSCHE. The entrance exam was held from 28 to 30 September in two shifts.

Students who qualify AP PGECET can take admission to various M.Tech./M.Pharm./ Pharma.D (PB) courses in University Engineering/ Pharmacy colleges and their affiliated colleges approved by the All India Council for Technical Education.