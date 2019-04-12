AP intermediate results 2019: Alternative ways to check your BIEAP 1st, 2nd year scores if bieap.gov.in crashes

AP Inter Results 2019 | The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the results of the 1st and 2nd year 2019 intermediate exams at 11 am on Friday. Candidates can check their scores on the official website bieap.gov.in.

As more than 9 lakh students appeared for the Class 11 and Class 12 exams in February and March, the official portal may be very slow, and faces the risk of crashing due to heavy traffic of candidates trying to check their AP inter results after they are declared. Therefore, students are advised to check out alternative ways to check their scores.

List of alternative websites to check AP inter results 2019

1. examresults.net

2. results.gov.in

3. indiaresults.com

Checking AP inter results 2019 via SMS

For general exams: type - APGEN2<REGISTRATION NO> and send it to 56263

For vocational exams: type - APVOC2<REGISTRATION NO> and send it to 56263

AP inter 2nd year results 2019

The Andhra Pradesh inter 1st year exam was held from 27 February to 16 March. The 2nd year exams were held from 28 February to 18 March.

