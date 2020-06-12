You are here:
AP Inter Results 2020 DECLARED LIVE Updates: 1st, 2nd year marks announced; official site bie.ap.gov.in unresponsive

Jun 12, 2020
  • 16:25 (IST)

    AP inter results 2020 latest update

    How to apply for scrutiny

    Even though the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, has said that all efforts have been made to ensure the accuracy in marks, the officials have still made provisions for recounting of marks. In order to get the marks recounted, the students have to first login to the official website – apbie.apcfss.in. The fee once paid cannot re-funded.

  • 16:20 (IST)

    AP inter results 2020 latest update

    Official website yet to show result 

    Official websites have crashed and are yet to display the result. However, news reports say that the resuts have been released at alternative sites. Students can check these sites for results.

    examresults.net 

    manabadi.co.in 

    bieap.gov.in.

  • 16:07 (IST)

    Check AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results Here

     

    Students can use the following widget to check their results. 

  • 16:02 (IST)

    AP inter results 2020 latest update

    How to check result via SMS

    For Inter II General:

    Type - APGEN2 <REGISTRATION NO> to 56263

    For Inter II Vocational:

    Type - APVOC2 <REGISTRATION NO> to 56263

    For Inter I General:

    Type - APGEN1 <REGISTRATION NO> to 56263

    For Inter I Vocational:

    Type - APVOC1 <REGISTRATION NO> to 56263

  • 15:49 (IST)

    AP inter results 2020 latest update

    Alternative ways to check your BIEAP 1st, 2nd year scores if bieap.gov.in crashes

    Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official website but the website could crash due to heavy traffic after results are declared. Therefore, students are advised to check out alternative ways to check their scores:

    1. examresults.net
    2. indiaresults.com
    3. manabadi.com

  • 15:46 (IST)

    AP inter results 2020 latest update

    Andhra Pradesh Board's presser to begin shortly

    The press conference of board officials is likely to begin at 4 pm where Andhra Pradesh education minister Adimulapu Suresh is also likely tobe present. The board will announce Class 11 and Class 12 results along with the pass percentage and name of toppers. 

  • 15:32 (IST)

    AP inter results 2020 latest update

    1st, 2nd year marks to be announced today at 4 pm

    The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, will declare Inter results 2020 for first and second year on 12 June at 4 pm on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their result at https://bie.ap.gov.in/. A statement issued by the board said that the state minister of education Adimulapu Suresh will release the results today.

AP Inter Results 2020 DECLARED LIVE Updates | The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, has declared Inter results 2020 for first and second year on its official website.

Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their result at https://bie.ap.gov.in/. A statement issued by the board said that the state minister of education Adimulapu Suresh will release the results today.

The evaluation process of Class 11 and 12 answer sheets has been completed, reported Careers 360. This year, the results have been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

The exams for Class 11 and 12 were conducted as per the schedule – from 4 to 21 March – and did not get affected due to imposition of first phase COVID-19 lockdown, which was put in place from 25 March.

According to Times Now, around eight to 10 lakh students take AP Inter first and second year examinations every year. About 4.80 lakh students appeared for Class 11 and almost the same number appear for Class 12.

The state government has decided to hold Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC) exams as per the revised schedule. AP SSC 2020 will take place from 10 July. Only six papers will be conducted instead of 11.

State education minister Adimulapu Suresh said social distancing will be strictly followed at examination centres and the limited number of students will be allocated in each exam hall. Students are also required to wear masks at the center.

How to check AP Inter results

Step 1: Go to official website at https://bie.ap.gov.in/
Step 2: Clink on the link for AP Inter result (first and second year).
Step 3: Enter required details to log in and click on submit option.
Step 4: Result will appear on the screen.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2020 16:25:18 IST



