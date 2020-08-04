AP inter re-verification results 2020 declared; students can check bie.ap.gov.in for details
Around 5.07 lakh students appeared for the Andhra Pradesh inter first year exam and 4.35 lakh students had given the Class 12 exams
The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the IPE March 2020 recounting and re-verification result 2020 on its website bie.ap.gov.in and apbie.apcfss.in.
Candidates can also check their scores on educationandhra.com, manabadi.com and manabadi.co.in, according to a report by The Indian Express. The intermediate first year and second year examinations results were announced in June.
Around 5.07 lakh students appeared for the Andhra Pradesh inter first year exam this year, of which 3 lakh students cleared the exam. The pass percentage was 59, a decline from 60 percent in 2019.
In case of the Class 12 exams, the total number of students was 4.35 lakh. Out of this, 2.76 lakh passed the exam, registering a pass percentage of 63.
Steps to check the AP inter re-verification result 2020
Step 1: Visit the official website - rcres.bieap.net.in
Step 2: On the homepage, enter your roll number, previous roll number, transaction id and date of birth and press submit
Step 3: The AP Intermediate Recounting and Re-verification Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Step 4: Download your mark sheet and take a printout.
On 1 August, BIEAP declared the intermediate first year and second year short marks memos on its official websites.
The Andhra Pradesh government had last month announced that the intermediate supplementary examinations have been cancelled and declared all the students who had failed the exams would still be promoted to the next class.
The state had also cancelled the SSC or Class 10 examinations and declared that all the students had been marked as passed.
