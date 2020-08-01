AP Inter Results 2020: BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year short marks memos released; check results at bie.ap.gov.in
The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has declared the intermediate 1st year, 2nd year short marks memos on its website — bieap.gov.in and apbie.apcfss.in.
According to a report by The Indian Express, apart from the official website, candidates can check their score on educationandhra.com, manabadi.com and manabadi.co.in.
The report said the intermediate 1st, 2nd year results were earlier announced in June.
Of the total 5.07 lakh students who took the AP inter first year, or Class 11 exam, more than 3 lakh have cleared it. The pass percentage was 59, a decline from 60 percent in 2019. For Class 12, of the total 4.35 lakh students, 2.76 lakh have passed.
A report by Jagran mentions that the marks memo has been made available for download to candidates who had failed in the exams and re-appeared via supplementary mode.
The state government has passed these students without holding exams and provided them grace marks.
As per a report by The Times of India, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on 21 June announced that the Intermediate supplementary examinations have been cancelled and declared all the students who have failed the exams passed.
The state government had also cancelled the SSC or Class 10 examinations and declared that all the students have been promoted to next class.
Steps to check AP Inter short marks memos 2020
Step 1: Go to websites - bieap.gov.in, apbie.apcfss.in, educationandhra.com, manabadi.com, or manabadi.co.in
Step 2: Click on link for Short Marks Memo
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to enter your roll number, date of birth and then click submit
Step 4: The mark sheet will be displayed on the screen
