AP Inter exam March 2022 timetable out at bie.ap.gov.in; check detailed schedule here

The timetable for the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) March 2022 exams has also been put out at https://www.bse.ap.gov.in/. As per reports, the exam will be held from 5 to 13 May.

The timetable of the Andhra Pradesh first and second year Inter exam March 2022 has been released. Class 11 and 12 students can view the detailed schedule at the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) at https://bie.ap.gov.in/.

The timetable for the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) March 2022 exams has also been put out at https://www.bse.ap.gov.in/. As per reports, the exam will be held from 5 to 13 May.

As per the circular regarding the paper style, the AP SSC exam 2022 will not see any weightage being given to Class 10 internal exams. The papers will be conducted following the seven paper pattern announced by the Board. View the circular here.

Steps to check and download AP Inter timetable 2022:

― Visit the official website at https://bie.ap.gov.in/

― Click on the link for AP Inter timetable given on the main page

― The detailed AP Inter exam 2022 schedule will be visible on your screen

― Check the schedule and take a printout for future use

View the AP Inter exam March 2022 schedule here.

As per the official notice, the Inter exam theory papers will be held from 8 April. The exams will be held till 28 April in a single session from 9 am to 12 noon. The first paper for both Year I and II Inter students is the second language exam.

The AP Inter practical exams will be held from 11 to 31 March in two sessions, each of three hours duration. The first practical exam session will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second session will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The practical exams will be held every day, including Sundays, “for General Intermediate courses in non-jumbling system” as per the notice.

Furthermore, the Ethics and Human Values exam is scheduled for 7 March from 10 am to 1 pm. The Environmental Education exam will take place on 9 March from 10 am to 1 pm as well.

For any doubts/queries related to the course syllabus, or other details, applicants are requested to keep visiting the official website of the BIE.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.