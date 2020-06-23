AP Inter Exam 2020: BIEAP extends deadline for re-verification, re-counting of 1st Year and 2nd Year answer sheets till 29 June

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), has extended the last date for applying for re-verification and re-counting of AP Inter 2020 first year and second year exam 2020 papers till 29 June.

According to BIEAP notification, the date has been extended as per the request of students and parents. It said that there will be no further extension of the last date.

Students, who have appeared for the first and second year AP Inter 2020 examinations, who want re-verification and re-counting of their score can apply through BIEAP website — bie.ap.gov.in by paying the required fee.

A report by NDTV mentions that earlier the last date to apply for re-verification and re-counting of answer sheets of IPE March 2020 was till 22 June. The Andhra Pradesh Inter Results 2020 were announced on 12 June.

A total of 10,64,000 students had attended the exams of inter first year and second year exams. The total pass percentage of the second year students is 63 percent, whereas in first year, 59 percent students successfully cleared the exam.

How to apply for AP Inter 2020 answer sheet re-verification and re-counting:

Step 1: Go to the official website of AP Board of Intermediate Education - bie.ap.gov

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Students' tab

Step 3: If you want re-verification of your answer sheet then click on 'Reverification of valued answered Scripts. If you want re-counting then select 'Recounting of Marks'

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to key in your Hall Ticket Number, Date of Birth and Email ID

Step 5: Press on Get Data

Step 6: Pay the required fee and press submit.