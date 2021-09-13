AP ICET 2021: Andhra University releases admit cards at sche.ap.gov.in; check direct link here
The AP ICET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted by the Andhra University on 17 and 18 September.
The admit cards for the Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2021 has been issued by Andhra University, Vishakapatnam. The registered candidates can now check and download their hall tickets by visiting the official website, https://sche.ap.gov.in.
The AP ICET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted by the Andhra University on 17 and 18 September. It will be held in two sessions as a computer-based test. The first will begin from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm and the second session will commence from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. While the results will be declared on 30 September.
Students can follow these steps to download AP ICET admit card 2021:
Step 1: Go to the official website: https://sche.ap.gov.in/APSCHEHome.aspx
Step 2: Search and open the download ICET 2021 admit card link that is available on the homepage
Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to enter registration and date of birth in the required space. Then click on submit
Step 4: Within a few seconds, the AP ICET hall ticket will appear on the screen
Step 5: Finally, download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for future use and reference
On behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), the AP ICET 2021 examination is held by Andhra University. Moreover, the registration process was held online in the months of July and August.
For the unversed, the AP ICET 2021 examination is for admissions to the first year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) or Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes for the academic year 2021-22 in Andhra Pradesh-based institutes.
For more details and updates, candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website of APSCHE.
also read
AP EdCET 2021: Andhra University releases hall tickets for entrance test at sche.ap.gov.in; check direct link here
AP EdCET Hall Tickets 2021: Andhra Pradesh Edcet admit card has been released today, candidates can download from the official website @sche.ap.gov.in
AP EAPCET 202: Results to be published tomorrow; check details here
Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for the counselling process, which is expected to start from 18 September
AP ECET 2021: Admit cards released, download them at sche.ap.gov.in
JNTU Anantapur is set to conduct the examination on 19 September