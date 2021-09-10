AP ICET 2021: Application correction window closes today, check details at sche.ap.gov.in

As per the schedule, the Andhra University in Visakhapatnam is all set to hold the AP ICET 2021 exam on 17 and 18 September.

The application correction window for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2021 will be closed today, 10 September by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Aspirants, who have not yet made corrections or changes to their application forms, can do so by visiting the official website at sche.ap.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the Andhra University in Visakhapatnam is all set to hold the AP ICET 2021 exam on 17 and 18 September. The CET is being held for admissions to the first-year Master of Computer Applications (MCA)/ Master of Business Administration (MBA) courses for the academic year 2021-22. Also, this test is for admissions in Andhra Pradesh-based institutes only.

Candidates should note that the examination will be held in two sessions. The first will begin at 9.00 am till 12.00 pm while the second will take place from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. The hall tickets will be issued by the council on 13 September. However, the results will be announced on 30 September.

Follow these steps to make changes to the AP ICET application form:

Step 1: Go to the official website - https://sche.ap.gov.in/APSCHEHome.aspx

Step 2: Search and click on the “AP ICET-2021” link that is available on the home page

Step 3: As a new page opens, click on the link that reads “Category - 2 Corrections (only after Submitting Application Form)”

Step 4: Candidates need to fill in all details and continue with application changes

Step 5: After making all changes, applicants need to submit the respective form

Step 6: Finally, take a printout of the same for future use or reference

Check the direct link here: https://sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/ICET/ICET_ApplicationCorrections.aspx

Currently, the registration window with a late fee for the entrance examination is underway till 13 September.

For further details and updates, aspirants are requested to keep a check on the official website sche.ap.gov.in.