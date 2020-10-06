AP ECET result 2020 released at sche.ap.gov.in, 96.12 percent students clear exam

AP ECET result 2020 | Of the total 31,891 candidates who appeared for the examination, 30,654 have qualified

AP ECET result 2020 | The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test 2020 result has been declared on Tuesday at the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Candidates can log on to sche.ap.gov.in/ECET/ to check their score and qualifying status in the engineering entrance examination.

According to a report by The Times of India, of the total 31,891 candidates who appeared for the examination, 30,654 have qualified. The overall percentage of qualified candidates this year is 96.12 percent, less than last year's 98.19 percent.

A report by The Indian Express said that the merit list will soon be released and qualified candidates will have to appear for AP ECET 2020 counselling. Seats will be allotted to students in engineering colleges in Andhra based on merit and choice.

Steps to check AP ECET 2020 result online:

Step 1: Log on to the APSCHE official website - sche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on AP ECET - 2020.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you have to tap on the link that reads, “Results”.

Step 4: Key in your registration number and ECET Hall ticket number.

Step 5: Press on "View Results".

Step 6: Your AP ECET 2020 result will be displayed on the page. Check your marks, percentage and qualifying status.

Step 7: Save your scorecard and take a printout.

Here is a direct link to check AP ECET 2020 result: https://sche.ap.gov.in/ECET/ECET/ECET_GetResult.aspx

The engineering entrance test was conducted on 14 September in two shifts at various examination centres across the state. The preliminary answer key was released on 15 September and candidates were allowed to raise objections by 17 September.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Ananthapur conducts AP ECET on behalf of APSCHE for diploma holders and graduates seeking admission in engineering colleges in the state.