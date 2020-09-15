AP ECET 2020 releases preliminary answer keys on sche.ap.gov.in; candidates can raise objections till 17 Sep
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Ananthapur conducts AP ECET on behalf of APSCHE for diploma holders and graduates seeking admission in engineering colleges in the state.
Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2020 preliminary answer key has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Tuesday on its official website: sche.ap.gov.in.
The engineering entrance test was conducted on 14 September in two shifts at various examination centres across the state.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, candidates who have taken the examination can download the answer key from the website.
They can raise objections, if any, in a prescribed format and mail it to apecet2020keyobjections@gmail.com on by 17 September until 5 pm.
Click here to check the format to raise objection in AP ECET 2020 preliminary answer key.
APSCHE in its notification said that objections submitted in any other format will not be considered.
The final answer key will be placed along with AP ECET 2020 result.
As per a report by Jagran Josh, to check the answer key, candidates will have to log in with their registration ID and password.
The answer key will help candidates predict their scores in the entrance examination.
Step 1: Visit the AP ECET official website - sche.ap.gov.in/ECET
Step 2: Tap on the link that mentions, "Exam Papers & Preliminary Keys"
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will be required to select the subject for which you took the exam
Step 4: The AP ECET 2020 answer key 2020 will be displayed on screen. Download and take a print out.
Here's the direct link to check the preliminary answer key.
To qualify in AP ECET, candidates will have to get 25 percent of aggregate marks in each subject, that is, 50 marks of the total 200.
For the ranking of SC/ST candidates there is no qualifying marks.
