The results for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2021 have been declared today, 8 September.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada, which conducted the exam, has announced the result for engineering candidates. Students can now view their scores at the official website, https://sche.ap.gov.in/. Meanwhile, 80.62 percent of the total candidates have cleared the engineering stream exam and Koyi Sree Nikhil has bagged the top spot in the stream.

Check steps to access the AP EAPCET 2021 result below:

Go to the official website, https://sche.ap.gov.in/ Click on the link for the AP EAPCET 2021 result that is given on the main page Login using details such as hall ticket number and registration number The result will appear on the screen. Save a copy of the results for future use Here is the direct link for it

The rank card of the AP EAPCET has to be downloaded separately from the website. The rank card was calculated only on the basis of the exam this year. Earlier, 25 percent weightage was given to the marks secured in Class 12 final examination.

To qualify for the rank list, applicants had to secure a minimum of 25 percent in the test. For the reserved category, there is no minimum marks qualification.

Steps to download the AP EAPCET 2021 rank card:

Go to the official website at https://sche.ap.gov.in/ Click on the link for rank card AP EAPCET 2021 that is present on the main page Enter the needed details including hall ticket number and date of birth The rank card will appear on the screen for the qualified candidates. Save a copy for the future Here is the direct link to access the rank cards

The AP EAPCET 2021 Engineering exam was held on 19, 20, 23, 24, and 25 August while agriculture and pharmacy paper was conducted on 3, 6, and 7 September. Over 1,66,460 students had appeared for the AP EAMCET 2021, out of which 1,34,205 have qualified. The counselling process is expected to begin from 18 September.