The results for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2021 will be out tomorrow, 8 September. The exam, conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK), was earlier known as AP EAMCET. Once released, applicants can view their scores at https://sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET/.

Steps to check the AP EAPCET 2021 results:

Go to the official website - https://sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET/

Select the link for the AP EAPCET 2021 results given on the main page

Enter the registration number and hall ticket number to log in

The result for AP EAPCET 2021 will appear onscreen. Save a copy of the scorecard

The AP EAPCET 2021 Engineering exam was held on 19, 20, 23, 24, and 25 August while agriculture and pharmacy paper was conducted on 3, 6, and 7 September.

The answer key for the exam had been put out on 26 August. According to reports, over 1.6 lakh students appeared for the AP EAPCET 2021.

The authorities will also release the rank card for the exam on the official website. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for the counselling process, which is expected to start from 18 September.

To be considered for the rank list, students have to secure a minimum of 25 percent in the exam. For the reserved category, there is no minimum qualification threshold.

This year, the weightage given to AP EAPCET 2021 for the rank list will be 100 percent. Earlier, 25 percent weightage was given to Class 12 results. The process was scrapped this year as Class 12 exams could not be conducted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The test is held by the JNTUK on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission into various professional courses offered in universities or private colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh.