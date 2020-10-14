AP EAMCET 2020 rank card expected to be released today; check at sche.ap.gov.in

The result of AP EAMCET 2020 was declared on 10 October, in which 84.78 percent qualified in the engineering stream, while 91.77 percent passed in agriculture stream

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) rank card is expected to be released by APSCHE on 14 October. Once released candidates who have qualified the exam can check and download their rank card from sche.ap.gov.in.

The result of AP EAMCET 2020 was declared on 10 October. A report by The Indian Express said that a total of 84.78 percent have qualified in engineering stream, while 91.77 percent passed in agriculture and medical courses entrance test.

Those who have qualified the exam will have to take part in the counselling process. They will be required to register and pay the fee as well as book slots for document verification.

The AP EAMCET 2020 rank card will be required at the time of verification of documents.

The ranks are assigned in order of merit on the basis on combined score secured in the entrance exam as well as in Class 12 exams.

Of the total, 75 percent weightage is given to the marks obtained in AP EAMCET and remaining 25 percent is for marks secured in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry in Class 12 exam.

Steps to check and download AP EAMCET 2020 rank card:

Once released, log on to the official website sche.ap.gov and opt for AP EAMCET. Tap on the download link of AP EAMCET 2020 rank card. Key in details to log in and your rank card will be displayed on the screen.

AP EAMCET was held between 17 and 25 September. The exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, on behalf Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission into various professional programmes offered in colleges, both university and private, in the state.

AP EAMCET 2020 was conducted for admissions to 1,43,254 engineering seats, of which 1,38,972 seats are in private colleges.