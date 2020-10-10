AP EAMCET Result 2020 declared, check your score and qualifying status at sche.ap.gov.in

The AP EAMCET 2020 was conducted for admissions to 1,43,254 engineering seats, of which 1,38,972 seats are in private colleges

The results of over 2.72 lakh candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2020 have been declared today (Saturday, 10 October) at sche.ap.gov.in.

The examination was held between 17 and 25 September. It was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, on behalf Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh announced the result at a press conference in R&B building, Vijayawada.

Students can also check their result and qualifying status at vidyavision.com, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in and schools9.com.

Along with the marks obtained in the entrance exam, the score secured by students in their class 12 examination will also be counted. As much as 25 percent weightage will be given to class 12 marks. Based on marks in both the exams, a merit list will be declared.

Students who have qualified the AP EAMCET 2020 will now have to appear for counselling process. The dates and other details of the counselling process will be declared soon on the official website.

Steps to check AP EAMCET 2020 result:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of APSCHE - sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Tap on AP EAMCET 2020

Step 3: Opt for the link that mentions, "AP EAMCET Result 2020"

Step 4: Key in your roll number and other login credentials

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: Your AP EAMCET 2020 result will be displayed on the page. Check your score and qualifying status

Step 7: Save your result

The AP EAMCET 2020 was conducted for admissions to 1,43,254 engineering seats, of which 1,38,972 seats are in private colleges.

AP EAMCET is conducted every year for admission into various professional courses offered in colleges, both university and private, in the state of Andhra Pradesh.