AP EAMCET 2020: Andhra Pradesh board to begin counselling from 23 October, check details at apeamcet.nic.in

AP EAMCET 2020: Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2020 counselling schedule has been released by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on its website — apeamcet.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the counselling round will begin from 23 October and will continue till 27 October. Candidates who have qualified the AP EAMCET 2020 exam are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

As per reports, candidates belonging to OC and BC category will be required to pay registration fees of Rs 1,200. SC and ST candidates will have to pay Rs 600 to participate in the counselling round.

The link to pay the fees for first 20,000 ranked holders of AP EAMCET 2020 will be activated from 23 October.

Those with ranks 20,001 to 50,000 can register on 24 October. Those with 50,001 to 80,000 can pay the fee on 25 October 25, while rank 80,001 to 1,10,000 can register paying fee on 26 October. Those with rank 1,10,001 and above can pay the fee on 27 October.

A report by Careers 360 said that students whose certificates and documents have already been verified through web services will receive registration number and login ID number via SMS in their registered mobile number.

Those whose certificate data is incomplete will be receiving SMS to attend for verification of certificates.

As per the notification, candidates will have to produce AP EAMCET 2020 rank card, hall ticket, memorandum of marks, proof of date of birth transfer certificate, among others.

They will be required to carry original as well as two photo copies of their certificates.

AP EAMCET 2020 result was declared on 10 October. The entrance exam was conducted between 17 and 25 September by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, on behalf of APSCHE.

The exam was conducted for admissions to 1,43,254 engineering seats, of which 1,38,972 are in private colleges.